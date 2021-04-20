Demetri Blanco, an Andrean graduate who has been an assistant coach with Michigan City the last five years, was named the head coach at River Forest, the school announced Tuesday night.
Blanco, an all-state quarterback at Andrean, where he played for Wolves coach Phil Mason, was a North All-Star as a defensive back. He spent five years as assistant with the 59ers, including 2013 and '14, when the 59ers were the Class 3A state champions and runners-up.
