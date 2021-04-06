Hobart scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh after New Prairie had plated a pair in the top of the inning to pull out an 8-7 victory in the Cougars’ baseball season opener Monday. Noah Brettin threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine. Braydon Flagg suffered the loss, allowing the unearned runs in the seventh. Zach Trojanowski and Adin Newman each had two hits, with Newman connecting on a two-out, two-run single to give the Cougars the lead in the sixth. Brettin also contributed two RBI.
