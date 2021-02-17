Marquette's Sophia Nolan was among the La Porte County standout players recognized by historian Matt Werner on his web site. She and twin sister Emma, the school's top two all-time scorers, led the Blazers to a pair of Class A state titles. They now play at St. John's.
South Central grad Amber Wolf was recognized on La Porte County historian Matt Werner's web page as one of the area's top all-time players. The Satellites reached to the 2A semistate in 2020
In 1977, Kathie Calloway was granted space in Michigan City Rogers yearbook to share her thoughts on the girls basketball team's first sectional title and what ensued was a scathing commentary on the school's indifference to the sport.
"At no time during regular season or tournament time did the girls basketball team receive more than token support," Calloway, a 1978 Indiana All-Star who went on to a record-breaking career at UNLV said in an excerpt. "Faculty and parents were the most dedicated Raiderette fans. Booster Club had planned to give the girls a good-luck pot luck dinner but were turned down by the administration. Consequently, they gave the girls a surprise party after practice. It seems at times that people are more sound than substance, and this was quite evident when the girls traveled to semi-state with a sum total of 80 people backing them. That was disheartening.”
