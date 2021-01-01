The Westville girls basketball team has had to drop out of the Porter County Conference tournament due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The Blackhawks, (3-3), who were back practicing after a COVID pause, were scheduled to play Merrillville on Saturday. They have not played since Dec. 11. The team was on its way to a game at Elkhart Christian on Dec. 12 when it had to return home.
