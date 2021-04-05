Just a week after the completion of an Indiana University season that saw the Hoosiers reach their first Elite Eight in program history, 6-foot-5 Hoosiers sophomore center and Michigan City graduate Hannah Noveroske has entered the transfer portal.
"Thank you Indiana for giving me the opportunity, experience and relationships on and off the court the past two years," Noveroske wrote in a social media post Monday. "After countless hours of prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to say a special thank you to Hoosier nation, the athletic staff and all my teammates for all the endless support."
