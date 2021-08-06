Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Miss Geico returns for the 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City this weekend, having won the first three events of the Offshore Powerboat Association tour. It was the 2019 champion and races were not held last summer due to COVID-19.
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City stop on the World Offshore Championship Series has been long been a favorite of the champion Miss Geico racing team.
“This is a destination point,” partial owner Scotty Begovich said Friday from the team’s camp in Washington Park, the hub of activity for 12th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix. “The two best races in terms of fans, support, not only acceptance, but knowledge, enthusiasm, this is probably No. 1, followed closely by St. Clair. They’re my two favorite events of the year. My ideal season would be to go to St. Clair, come here, go back to St. Clair, come back here, go back to St. Clair, come back there, then go to Florida in the fall.”
