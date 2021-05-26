In retrospect, La Porte's 16-4 finish this season was more, much more, than coach Don Varda could've ever imagined.
"If you would've told me we were going to 16-4, play for the Duneland Conference championship, and go tooth and nail with Penn, I would've told you need to see your therapist twice as much because you're crazy," Varda said as he prepped the LeRoy Courts for Wednesday's Penn-South Bend St. Joseph regional championship. "Everybody was picked ahead of us. We had four matches rained out that we would have won, so you're talking 20-4, which is an absolute overachievement. The team we had coming back (in 2020) was coming off La Porte's first undefeated season in 41 years, so it's a tribute to these girls, losing the players we lost off of that team. This is probably the biggest overachieving team I've ever had."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.