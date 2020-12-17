More games postponed
Thursday's South Central boys basketball game at West Central and Friday's Westville boys basketball game at Kouts have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing schools. The games will be made up on a date to be determined. Westville hosts Washington Township on Saturday, while South Central is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 30.
