NORTH JUDSON -- As South Central went to the half of Wednesday's Class 2A North Judson Sectional game up eight points against North Newton, part of Wes Bucher was concerned with the stiffer than expected challenge posed by the Spartans and another part was concerned with a defensive effort won't earn the Satellites another deep post-season run.

"At the end of the day, it's all about survive and advance, right?" Bucher said. "I was impressed with the output we had, it's just we can't hang our hat on the defensive effort. We did what we needed to do, but the defense is going to have to be much better. They hit a lot of shots. They came out and played really, really well. You've got to give their coach credit. They were ready to shoot and their scorers took over. I did like how we responded to a little adversity. I think there was a little more inspired effort to stay down and make them make the extra pass."

Email: jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com

Twitter: @JP8185

