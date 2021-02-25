With the entire starting five returning from a 17-win team, the South Central coaching position should be an opening that draws plenty of interest.
“They’re going to bring in their own culture, but we’re definitely not rebuilding,” Athletic Director John Haggard said. “They’ve got their top six scorers, three kids who were on the semistate team. We’ve kicked around the idea of, what if so and so applied, but whoever it is, they’re going to come in and compete right away. It’s an attractive job, so at least we should have some people to pick from, which isn’t always the case in coaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.