After an uninterrupted start to the winter sports season, COVID pauses have returned with Michigan City's girls and LaCrosse's girls basketball programs currently in dry dock due to positive tests and contact tracing.
"I don't think it's going to go away," LaCrosse coach and Athletics Director Rick Snodgrass said. "It's just not the same as it was a year ago. Everything was the same. Vaccinations have changed everything.There are so many layers now. Each case, every student is different. I just don't have a lot of ones who have (the vaccine). It doesn't mean you can't get (COVID), but it's just not to the degree of those without it. Some players haven't been traced. Those kids are able to practice. It's just the bare minimum, four JV, two varsity. They're doing a lot of shooting, ball handling, staying in condition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.