The list of La Porte County girls basketball teams on pause has grown to four with Michigan City's entire program shutting down Monday for 14 days due to COVID-19-related circumstances.
Tuesday's game at Lighthouse and the Dec. 23 game at Merrillville, which had already been postponed, will not be played as scheduled, with makeups to be determined. The Wolves (7-0) would next play in their holiday tournament Dec. 29.
