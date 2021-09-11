Chris Mullen threw four first-half touchdown passes as Chesterton rolled over La Porte 42-6 in a Duneland Athletic Conference game Friday.
"They're a great team," Slicers coach David Ortiz said. "They're aggressive. great staff, everything. They've got an explosive offense. At the same time, we can't shoot ourselves in the foot, balls on the ground, fumbles, bad decisions. We've got to execute the things that we can control to give ourselves an opportunity."
