The Wolves scored twice in the last seven minutes and made a game-saving tackle on the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve a 28-28 tie with Merrillville 1. The MC offense was led by Jayce Nixon with 146 yards, working behind an offensive line of Ashton Daniels, Braxton Schuman-Copner, Javier Jimenez, Brogan Kohler, Brady Edinger, Colton Thompson and Demone Ford.
