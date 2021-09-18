Marshall Kmiecik accounted for three touchdowns, Noah Mungia rushed for 119 yards and the defense held South Bend St. Joseph to under 150 yards of total offense as New Prairie shut out the Indians 35-0 in a Northern Indiana Conference football game Friday at Fr. Bly Field in South Bend.
St. Joseph (2-3) started the game with a 17-play drive extended by a successful fake punt, but a sack on the 16th play led to a field goal attempt that went wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.