New Prairie scored 28 points to finish 21st in the boys swimming state finals Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, the school's best showing in program history.
Wrigley Hemphill finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke (51.25), while Mason Young placed 13th in the 100 freestyle in 46.3. The 200 medley relay of Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Young and Gabe Groves came in 12th with a 1:35.4, while the 200 free relay of Groves, Chase Brackeen, Graham and Young finished 13th, clocking 1:27.26.
