The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee has approved retaining the member school enrollment figures from the current classification cycle, thus delaying realignment and reclassification for one year.
This year’s enrollment numbers showed significant fluctuation in the case of many schools likely affected by the pandemic and raising questions about their true representation. Following prolonged discussion during Friday’s monthly meeting, Executive Committee members voted 18-1 to extend the classification cycle by a year.
