La Porte's Cole Raymond won the Chesterton Regional in boys cross country, while the La Porte and New Prairie volleyball teams won sectional titles Saturday.
Raymond won the 5K race at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in 16:17.22, helping the Slicers advance to the New Prairie Semistate with a second-place finish. Josh Baltes finished third to help the Cougars qualify as a team by taking fifth.
