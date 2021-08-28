Tony Guevara had 22 carries for 104 yards, while Zach Hanchar accounted for 124 total yards and a touchdown in South Central's 48-18 loss to visiting Griffith on Friday.
Hanchar completed 5-of-15 passes for 83 yards, most of it going to Jacob Oehmen, who had three catches for 72 yards and a score. Hanchar ran five times for 41 yards and Brandin Young picked up 29 yards on four carries. Young's 94-yard kickoff return got the Satellites (0-2) on the board in the first quarter and freshman Brad Beschinski also returned a kickoff for a score.
