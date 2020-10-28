The weekly Herald-Dispatch Pro Picks contest came down to Monday Night Football once again, but after the Rams handled the Bears, there was no need for a tiebreaker. Three players went into Monday with 11-1 marks, but two of the three had picked the Chicago to win. The one picking Los Angeles was Harry Konieczny of La Porte, so he wins the $50 prize. Play Pro Picks weekly by clipping the entry form in Tuesday’s Herald-Dispatch, and returning it to the office by 4 p.m. Friday.
