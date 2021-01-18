Indiana High School Athletics Association Commissioner Paul Neidig announced Monday that the 2021 boys basketball state finals will be played April 3, one week later than the previously-scheduled date.
The four state championship games that will conclude the 111th boys state tournament had been planned for March 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The date change was necessary in order to provide flexibility for scheduling of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games in the venue. In the interest of cooperating with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the IHSAA agreed to vacate the March 27 date.
