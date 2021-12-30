Wolves back on pause: The day after playing in the La Porte Holiday Tournament, Michigan City expects to be going back into a 10-day quarantine. "Two kids who played (Wednesday) got sick and five kids have tested positive (for COVID)," coach Mike Megyese said. "That's two years running for us. It's frustrating because I felt like we were making progress. These aren't professional or college athletes. We're dealing with high school kids." The plus side is the Wolves would only miss one game in that period, Jan. 7 against Crown Point. "If anything, it comes at the right time," Megyese said. "It's a conference game, so it has to fit into the schedule." Director of Athletics Craig Shaman said Thursday that an official statement was forthcoming.
