CHESTERTON -- It's the middle of March, but Cole Raymond feels like he's already in good form for his junior track season.
"I think this is the best build-up I've ever had, like the last three months, just no hiccups at all," the La Porte distance standout said after Friday's Chesterton Distance Invite. "I'm just trying, like we always preach, to keep the ball rolling. That's our motto. I ran a couple indoor meets (Jan. 31 and Feb. 17 in Warsaw) and ran two (personal bests) already, a 9:38 in the two-mile and a 4:20.06 in the mile. I was ready to roll. I've got some big goals."
