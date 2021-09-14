New Prairie Cross Country Inviitational

The 54th Annual New Prairie Cross Country Invitational will return to its regular format Saturday after last season’s event had to be altered to meet COVID restrictions.

 Photo by Jim Peters

It’s back to business as usual for the 54th annual New Prairie Invitational this Saturday, and there might not be anybody happier about that than Cougars Athletics Director Ben Bachmann.

“It was more difficult leading up to it, finding a way to make it run with the guidelines we had,” Bachmann said of last year’s COVID restrictions. “It was a much longer day for everybody working, all the volunteers. A meet of this size, it takes a village. You can’t do it without everyone playing their part. There’s a long, proud history and we want to keep that tradition going. It wasn’t what it was in the past, but the biggest thing was we were still able to give the kids the same type of meet experience.”

