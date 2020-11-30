Windy...periods of rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Emma Tulacz won the 50 freestyle (27.76) as well as the 100 free (1:01.78) as New Prairie used its overall depth to edge La Porte 96-88 in a girls swimming dual Saturday. Isabel Hojnacki (diving, 184.55) and the 200 free relay team of Landi Newcomb, Erin Johnson, Sofia Barcevic and Tulacz (1:55.48) were also winners.
