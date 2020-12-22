'FitzMagic' wins Pro Picks
There were two major upsets in the NFL in Week 15, so every player in the Herald-Dispatch Pro Picks contest had at least two losses for the week. Five of those players tied with 13-2 records, all five missing the Jets win over the Rams, and the Bengals victory over the Steelers. It came down to the tiebreaker, making a winner of Carol Fitzgerald of Michigan City, whose guess of 45 was closest to the total in Cincinnati's 27-17 upset of Pittsburgh on Monday night. She wins the $50 prize. Play Pro Picks weekly by clipping the form in Tuesday's Sports section and returning it to the office by 4 p.m. Friday.
