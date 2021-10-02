Brandin Young raced 63 yards with an interception and Tony Guevara scored on a 5-yard run as host South Central built a 13-0 first-quarter lead that would stand up as the final score in a Greater South Shore Conference football victory over River Forest (3-3, 2-1) on Friday.
Guevara finished with 100 yards on 29 carries for the Satellites (2-3, 2-0)
