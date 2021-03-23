NP baseball on pause
New Prairie baseball will delay the start of its season by a week as a result of having several players, including some projected varsity starters, in quarantine for COVID-19 contact tracing. The Cougars have postponed next week's games with La Porte and Michigan City and are now slated to open play April 5 against Boone Grove. The affected players can return next week, but need several practices to get to the required minimum of 10 needed to be allowed to play in games.
(0) comments
