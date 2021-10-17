NEW CARLISLE – To loosen up before the championship match of its Class 3A sectional, New Prairie’s team played a board game.
“Something about burritos,” said senior Ellie Michaels. “It was fun.”
Regardless of who won, the Cougars were relaxed and focused when they emerged from the locker room Saturday night.
And Mishawaka Marian’s Knights never knew what hit them.
With Michaels and junior teammate Haley Robinson dominating the front line, New Prairie rolled to its fourth consecutive sectional championship with a surprising 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 victory on its home floor.
Surprising in that Marian, which finished second in the Northern Indiana Conference, already beat New Prairie once this season, albeit with the Cougars majorly short-handed, and had 20 wins on its ledger.
This was no slouch opponent, but unforced errors and mental mistakes, combined with New Prairie’s dominating middle, put the Knights is a deep hole right from the start. In fact, Marian held a lead only twice during the entire match, and never by more than a point.
New Prairie raced to leads of 9-4, 18-6 and 22-8. That pretty much set the tone.
“We were a little nervous because they (Marian) did beat us before when we were missing some people,” said Michaels. “But I believe in my team. We got it done.”
Robinson, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, had a 13-kill night. When the third game began, she simply took over, slamming home three consecutive kills to signal the end was near.
And Michiaels, a 6-foot senior middle blocker, pretty much closed out the contest, scoring on a block and then pounding down two kills of her own. She finished with 10 kills.
A team with Marian’s pedigree doesn’t give up without a fight, and the Knights (20-11) rallied several times behind junior MaKaya Porter and senior Maura Meyers, who posted nine and seven kills, respectively.
But all too often, Marian shot itself in the foot with sloppy backcourt play and poor passing.
“We live and die by our middle, and if we can’t pass, we can’t run our offense,” said Marian coach Mark Nowak. “That’s what really hurt us. We couldn’t connect with the setter. And all the unforced errors just kind of got us.”
Of course, when New Prairie saw what was happening, it was like blood in the water to a shark.
“When we saw the way it was going, we were determined to end this thing in three,” said Robinson. “We had a lot of energy going out there.”
Now it’s on to next Saturday’s Kankakee Valley Regional, where New Prairie (24-9) seeks its fourth consecutive title at that level.
At the start of the season, some Cougars fans worried how the team would get along without former all-everything star Elise Swistek, who graduated last year and is now playing at Valparaiso University.
“(Elise) was obviously a hard player to replace, but I never harped on the idea that we need somebody like her,” said New Prairie coach Jordan Staus. “She’s gone. Now, we need everyone to take a little bit of her role. And they’ve all stepped up to the plate and done that. Our kids are doing the job and I’m happy.”
Championship
New Prairie 25-25-25, Mishawaka Marian 11-17-19
New Prairie – Kills: Haley Robinson 13, Ellie Michaels 10; Assists: Emma Fleck 34. Blocks: Michaels 3. Digs: Josie Troy 9, Robinson 9, Delaney Daniels 9.
Marian – Kills: MaKaya Porter 9, Maura Meyers 7. Assists: Abigail Portolese 19.
Semifinals
New Prairie 25-25-25 South Bend Washington 3-9-6.
Mishawaka Marian 25-25-25, South Bend Clay 18-7-21.
