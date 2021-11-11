All-DAC team named: Five Michigan City and three La Porte players have been selected to the all-Duneland Athletic Conference team. The Wolves are represented by Mikye Williams, Gio Laurent, Jeremiah Newson, Nick Lemon and Racion Anderson. Collin Bergquist, Gavin Zolvinski and Colton Thode were tabbed for the Slicers. Lavarion Logan and Kenneth Grant of Merrillville were picked as the most valuable players on offense and defense, respectively.
