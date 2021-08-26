MICHIGAN CITY — As lightning pierced the dark clouds building in the distance to the south, Jordan Lewis tried hard to find his own silver lining in a 17-0 loss to defending Class 3A state champion Chesterton on Wednesday.
“Chesterton’s a great team. They have been for 15, 20 years now,” said Lewis, who played for the Trojans. “Honestly, for our guys, they’ve just got to remember, the first five minutes, they were playing with them. We just get our heads down a little too fast. They can take the fact you kept your head up, you kept getting up, getting the ball moving. That’s all that matters. I think they proved to themselves that they belonged, the score line just didn’t work.”
