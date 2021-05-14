Eliza Roberts (two singles), Naomi Paprocki/Brooke Stafford and Taylor Nelson/Makayla Karnes were straight-set winners as New Prairie downed South Bend Riley 4-1 in girls tennis Friday. Natalie Yacullo took a three-setter at three singles for the Cougars (13-8).
