Michigan City's Trinity Thompson had three points, two rebounds and a blocked shot in a little less than eight minutes of action Wednesday as the Indiana All-Stars bested the Junior All-Stars 94-69 in an exhibition game at Brownsburg High School.
Thompson went 1-of-2 from the field and the free throw line in the game, which saw the All-Stars use a 25-14 second quarter to break open a two-point contest. The margin reached as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter.
