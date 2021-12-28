La Porte 94, Warsaw 80: Becca Shaffer (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly), Caiya Cooper (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Lila Gillisse (100 free, 100 breaststroke) all recorded two victories and teamed on relay wins in the 200 medley (2:04.6) and 400 free (4:08.54) as the Slicers topped the Tigers on Tuesday. Gillisse registered a personal-best 1:01.66 in the 100 free. Diver Chloe Chezem (143.55) and Hughes (500 free, 5:53.93) added PRs with Hughes also doing a leg on the medley relay. Samira Arnsbarger completed the 400 free quartet. "Even after grueling two-a-day practices, plus doing 100 hundreds on Christmas Eve morning, there were several personal best swims," LP coach Brahim Hakim said.
