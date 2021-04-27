Toledo University women's basketball head coach Tricia Cullop announced Tuesday that Michigan City graduate Hannah Noveroske, an Indiana University sophomore transfer, will join the Rockets' program for the 2021-22 season.
"We are thrilled to have Hannah join our program," Cullop said on the team's web page. "We welcome the strong low block threat she will provide both offensively and defensively with her 6-5 frame. She is a seasoned collegiate player, coming from a very successful program, who will have three years of eligibility left. She's a high character person and a strong student who will fit perfectly into our Toledo culture."
