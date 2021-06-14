La Port junior Cole Raymond and Michigan City senior Esau Haynes were named All-Duneland Athletic Conference in boys track. Haynes won the 100-meter dash in the DAC championship meet, while Raymond took the 1,600- and 3200-meter runs. Haynes was the state runner-up in the 100 and Raymond placed fourth in the 1,600.
