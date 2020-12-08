New Prairie (4-6) raced to a 10-0 lead and was never challenged in a 63-31 girls basketball victory over Wheeler on Monday. A balanced offensive effort had four players in double figures, led by Eva-Skye Dodds with 14 points. Jordan Winters tossed in 13 points and pulled down six rebounds while fellow senior Allison Pavlick chipped in another 12 points. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Maddie McSurley, who tallied her first double double of the season with 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Freshman Morgan White filled up the stat board with five points, four assists and three steals while receiving the player of the game for sportsmanship from the Wheeler Athletic Department.
