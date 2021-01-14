MC-Valpo girls game rescheduled
Friday's Michigan City-Valparaiso girls basketball that was postponed will be played Jan. 30. The JV will start at noon with the varsity set for approximately 1:30 p.m. The Wolves previously rescheduled games at Lake Central (Jan. 20) and Crown Point (Jan. 25).
