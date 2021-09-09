NP winsMichigan City’s Taylor Skibinski fired a two-under-par 35 at Legacy Hills as New Prairie bested the Wolves and South Bend Adams 176-210-215 in a girls golf triangular Wednesday. The score was the second-best for nine holes in program history for the Cougars (12-4). “All the team members have worked really hard this year and the record and the scores show it,” coach Dr. Bruce Watson said. Jaiden Winters led NP with an even-par 37, backed by Jayden Flagg (43), Jenna Bauman (46), Macaria Tierney (50) and Hannah Kole (personal-best 51). Lola McCorkel’s career-low 53 led the JV. Riley Gumm, Melanie Greenwood, Ashley Ryder and Emily Snodgrass also recorded their best nine-hole rounds. Michigan City (5-7) had a 49 by Caroline Kearney. Natalie White (62) and Violet Murphy (64) also scored.
