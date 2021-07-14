The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame released impactful numbers on the state of football Wednesday, including key stats from the high school, collegiate and NFL levels.
“Football has been an integral part of the American experience for 152 years, and it continues to foster the key leadership skills that benefit the young people who play the game,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a media release. “We wanted to showcase the 2020-21 season and the resiliency shown by the high school and college football programs who worked to safely provide their student-athletes the ability to still take the field in either the fall or spring.”
