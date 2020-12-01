LaCrosse has put its varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams on pause until Dec. 14 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
“He wasn’t feeling good Sunday, so he went to the doctor (Monday), had a rapid test and it came back positive,” coach Preston Frame said. “He’s in quarantine and the whole program is shut down. I think every coach expects that something is bound to happen this season, whether it’s losing a player or two or losing the whole team.”
