With the continued assistance from the Indiana Sports Corporation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association is conducting a virtual clinic for all interested aspiring middle and high school football officials during the Big Ten Championships in Indianapolis.
Those completing the training program will be enrolled in the IHSAA’s scholarship program for officials, receiving a free license and state level official as their mentor.
