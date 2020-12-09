Football Officials

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is offering a free virtual clinic for anyone who wants to become a middle school or high school football official.

 Photo by Robb Quinn

With the continued assistance from the Indiana Sports Corporation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association is conducting a virtual clinic for all interested aspiring middle and high school football officials during the Big Ten Championships in Indianapolis.

Those completing the training program will be enrolled in the IHSAA’s scholarship program for officials, receiving a free license and state level official as their mentor.

