RENSSELAER -- Being able to brace for the inevitable didn't make it any easier on Grace Weston when it actually happened.
"I knew it was coming, I was just hoping not this soon," the Westville senior said after North Newton ended the Blackhawks' season 50-44 in the Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional on Friday.
Weston and sophomore protege Loreli Mallon scored 13 points each, but it wasn't enough to counter the Spartans front court trio of Schlemans, seniors Harley and Heidi and sophomore Makenna, who combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds.
"Grace had an excellent game," Westville coach Grayce Roach said. "All I could say to her was, I understand you're going to be sad because it's your last game and it's a loss, but to me, it wasn't a loss for you. You carried the entire team the entire time. She hit some crazy shots. I don't know what we're going to do without Grace Weston. She is the face of the program. I couldn't be more thankful to have her the first two years of my coaching career. She's such a knowledgeable point guard. I will never take that for granted. She's a hell of player. She's going to be largely missed, physically and mentally."
North Newton (10-9) jumped out to a 19-10 lead amd kept Westville (12-11) chasing all game. The Blackhawks chipped away, pulling within three twice in the last minute, but the Spartans hit four straight free throws to turn them back.
"We came out flat," Roach said. "I asked them, what's wrong?, what's going on? and all they tell me is I don't know. If there's enough I don't knows, it's like you just don't want to play basketball and that's what it felt like. It makes me have a stomach ache when they play like that because there's nothing I can do to control that. We were not ready to punch it at all. We had a hole and we couldn't dig ourselves out of it. We're chasing after them the entire game and they never do well in that circumstance anyway. You've got to start a game off hot and they didn't show up."
Weston kept Westville afloat in the first half with 11 points and three 3s, the last two coming consecutively to reduce a 13-point deficit to seven.
With her drawing extra defensive attention in the second half, Mallon scored nine fourth-quarter points to fuel the late charge.
"Since they were face guarding (Weston), I had to step up and get those points," she said.
North Newton was also susecptible to second-half pressure, but Westville's short rotation allowed Roach to only use it sporadically.
"It was a desperate call, but we did well while we were in it," she said. "If we had more of a bench, we could do more of it. We're not playing to our personnel. We can't handle it for long."
Andrea and Becca Benefield both struggled for Westville, managing just 10 points between them with Andrea fouling at 3:23 of the fourth quarter.
"That was a large team down low," Roach said. "I think their size changed up the way we were looking at finishing. It's always perception to my team. I don't know if they know what they're capable of. I think when they see size, they think, oh, that's a huge disadvantage. They were throwing up floaters instead of jump shots because they were freaked out. I had to take out (Andrea) and we're not used to playing with (Becca) in the middle."
A four-year mainstay in the program, Weston played her last organized game. She had already planned before the season to go to college for school only as she attends Indiana University to become a physician's assistant.
"A lot of girls I play travel with go down there, too, so I'll be in intramural leagues with them," Weston said. It really sucks that I have to leave the townies. The last two years have been learning for me as well as them. After my sister's grade graduated six seniors, I had to step into that role and fill that for the younger girls. It's not something I ever wanted to stop doing. I'm proud of (Mallon) so much. I know she's going to do everything she can to make the most of high school, just like I did. I think she's going to be a lot better than I was."
Mallon struggled to find the words as she tried to describe what Weston has meant to her.
"Grace is like our key holder to the team," Mallon said.
Westville finished 12-11, while North Newton advanced to play South Central in Saturday's second semifinal.
"It was a rollercoaster of a season, but the highs made up for all the lows," Roach said. "They're a fun group. We had some real exciting games."
