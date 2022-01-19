La Porte has four sibling duos on their bowling teams. Pictured from left Collin Fisher and Chloe Fisher, Chloe Ratz and Kalli Ratz, and twins Rylie Dilts and Baylie Dilts. Not present are Jeffrey and Kylie Estes.
Cousins Kendel Coursel of New Prairie and Kennedy Phelps of La Porte will both be bowling in Saturday's semistate.
Photo courtesy of John Thode
La Porte bowler Kennedy Phelps is coached by her grandpa, John Thode. She will compete in the team and individual events for Saturday's semistate.
Photo courtesy of John Thode
