A little cold didn't bother Michigan City's 7U Pop Warner team for the Nov. 20 Mid America Regional at Chesterton.
"Our boys had a two-week window to prepare, and with the snow the week prior, they had tough, tough practices in snow and cold temperatures (low 20s) all week," coach Brock Koehler said. "So when the actual game came around, the boys were very prepared and not fazed by the 28-degree weather."
