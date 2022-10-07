Football at Ames Field will have more of a 'futbol' feel for the balance of Michigan City's season.
The high school athletic department announced a revised seating policy Thursday that will allow fans of the visiting teams to sit in lawn chairs on that side of the field. It was put in effect for Friday's game with rival La Porte and will remain for next week's Crown Point contest and any state tournament matchup that the Wolves might host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.