Note: Local coaches share memorable Christmas gifts/moments.
Like Mike: Christmas of ‘89, I asked for one thing from Santa and one thing only – a Michael Jordan autograph. As you might imagine, this wasn’t something Santa was popping out of his shop, and Christmas came and went without the Michael Jordan autograph. After a couple weeks of moping, the autograph showed up on my birthday. Apparently, Santa had misplaced it! I’m fairly confident this is the only Christmas or birthday gift from my youth that I’m still in possession of. – Drew Eubank, Westville boys basketball coach
Decorating the tree: A memorable Christmas gift, or gifts, are the Christmas ornaments that my godmother sends me every Christmas. She has sent me one each year ever since I was born. I only see her once a year if that, so they really mean a lot to me. – Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic boys basketball
New Buffalo’s finest: Letterman’s jacket, 1979. I also got a Rawlings Johnny Bench catcher’s mitt. My parents didn’t have a lot of money back then, so I was pretty shocked. I’m guessing upwards of $300 for both.” – Bob James, La Porte football coach
He’s got game: My mom once traded my Nintendo 64 in for a PlayStation, thinking I’d love it (which I did). I was probably in eighth grade, so we are talking 2002-2003, when PlayStation was just coming out and cool. I opened the gift, so excited, but cried because she told me what she did. I loved Nintendo 64, so I always feel bad about that, but I did enjoy the PlayStation.” – Eric Speer, South Central boys basketball coach
What ha: I was 8 years old and I woke up to an empty tree. As I sat there wondering if we were forgotten, my older sister and brother were laughing. My dad came running down the stairs, heaving presents under the tree. When he turned around to go get another bundle of presents, he says, ‘Mrs. Claus slept in.’ – Buzz Schoff, South Central football coach
