The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee has voted to change the boys and girls cross country state tournament series from a four-week format to a three week format.
The decision was one of three rules proposals acted upon after being formally presented last month by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. By an 11-6 vote, next fall’s state tournaments will be contested on three consecutive Saturdays and begin one week later than previously scheduled. Next season’s sectionals will now be on Oct. 14, followed by regionals on Oct. 21, and the state finals on the same previously scheduled date of Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.