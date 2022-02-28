The New Prairie 200-yard freestyle relay team finished eighth in Saturday's state finals. Team members were Gabe Groves, Landon Farmer, Ethan Radtke and Mason Young. Young also medaled in the 50 free with a sixth.
The most successful finish to a New Prairie swim season was punctuated Saturday with the program's first two state medals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
"It's hard just to get there, being one of the top 32 in the state," Cougars coach Ashley Wojtysiak said. "We have to taper to make it to state, so anybody who gets a best time is icing on the cake. We've been to state and made it to the top 16, but we've never made it to the top eight. It's great to see the kids on the medal stand."
