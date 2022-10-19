NEW CARLISLE – Basketball is Jolie Johns’ first love, but Jordan Staus doesn’t mind.
The New Prairie coach, a hooper for two years of high school before deciding to focus on volleyball, understands.
“There aren’t too many here,” Staus said of Cougars athletes who do both sports. “We only have three. There aren’t too many schools where you see kids playing multiple sports. It’s just a different beast now. Club is so popular. It’s crazy. When I was in high school, there were a lot of two- or three-sport athletes, but travel wasn’t as big. I only played club for two years.”
Johns, whose aunt Aimee Litka is New Prairie’s girls basketball coach, figures her future is in basketball, but Staus is content to have her in the present, becoming a contributor for the Cougars as they won their fifth consecutive sectional.
“She’s been coached more in basketball than volleyball, but I think volleyball and basketball mix a lot,” Staus said. “When I give private lessons, I refer a lot to basketball skills. It’s a lot of the same movements. When you can read the court, it makes you a better player. She’s quick in the back row. She reads the ball well, also because she can see the basketball court. I’m glad she plays both because she’s very athletic in both of them.”
The bloodlines are certainly there. Johns’ mom Ryan Litka played volleyball, basketball and softball at South Bend Washington. Her dad Matt Johns, also a Washington graduate, was a football, basketball and baseball player.
“My whole life, I’ve done both (sports). I’d say I’m pretty good at them both. I think I like basketball better,” the 5-foot-8 junior said. “I would say I’m pretty quick. I feel like I can get a few kills here and there, just provide energy on the court. In basketball, when I’m passing somebody on a fast break, it’s like reading the defense, just like when you’re on defense in volleyball and they hit or tip at you.”
After attending Corpus Christi Catholic School in South Bend through eighth grade, Johns went to Saint Joseph High School as a freshman, where she saw spot time on the varsity in basketball. She transferred to New Prairie last year, but only received limited eligibility from the Indiana High School Athletic Associaton and could just play JV in both sports.
“At first, I had no eligibility. We had to fight our way for just JV,” Johns said. “I was a little disappointed, but I took what I got and got better. That’s all I could do. My brother was a senior at Saint Joe (when I was a freshman). Saint Joe was too expensive for us. We live really close to New Prairie. It made more sense.”
When Johns came to NP, she only knew one player, Maci Ernsperger, a grade school classmate, but acclimated well to her new school, team and coach.
“It was a challenge, a big adjustment, but it wasn’t bad,” Johns said. “It’s a lot more intense, the practices here, so I had to get used to that. I just put in the work and I think did pretty well adjusting to it. I like the girls, I like playing with them, I think I play good next to them. I think it’s just a good team.”
Johns has made solid, across the board contributions as an outside hitter-back row player, a hat tip to her considering she was a setter at Saint Joseph.
“She would’ve played varsity (last year),” Staus said. “She sees the basketball court better than the volleyball court, but once you explain it to her, she gets it. It clicks. I think she gelled well with the team. She fits in, listens to their corrections, how they’re trying to help mold her into a player that can compete on the court. I felt like she was connecting better going toward the post-season. Like a lot of the kids on the team, they’re quiet, but it’s like a quiet assassin. They do their job on the floor. It was nice to see Saturday how excited they got.”
The irony of New Prairie defeating Saint Joseph in Saturday’s sectional final wasn’t lost on Johns, a National Honor Society student.
“I thought it was fun to play my old teammates,” she said. “Then the fact I didn’t get released last year, it was nice to win. It was really cool, especially that I got to contribute, to be a part of it. I’m excited (for the regional), a little nervous, but I think if we listen to each other and do what we do, we should be OK.”
